Body of missing snowmobiler found Monday near La Manga Pass

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The body of a snowmobiler who went missing near the Red Lakes trailhead Saturday after an avalanche was found Monday.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), the snowmobiler was riding with a group of four others when he was caught and buried on Feb. 25.

The group reported the accident and staff with the Conejos County Sheriff's Office, USFS, and Conejos County Search and Rescue searched the avalanche debris that evening.

However, crews weren't able to find him. Searchers returned with more people, avalanche dog teams from the Wolf Creek Ski Area, forecasters from the CAIC, and many members of the local community on Feb. 26.

Monday, more people with the Colorado Department of Transportation and search and rescue groups from Mineral, Rio Grand, and Alamosa counties continued looking for the missing snowmobiler.

Around midday Monday, his body was recovered.

The CAIC expressed its sincere condolences to the rider's family and friends.

The Conejos County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 45-year-old Kevin Gray of Antonito. The sheriff's office also expressed its deepest condolences to the Gray family and their friends during this difficult time.

The CAIC said it'll issue a final report as soon as possible.