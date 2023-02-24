Support Ukraine Vigil happening Friday at Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Friday, February 24 marks one year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Here in Colorado Springs, some people with ties to Ukraine are holding a vigil Friday night to commemorate all of those who’ve lost their lives in their fight for freedom in Ukraine.

Event organizers say the goal of this vigil is to make sure people know the war is still waging on and to not let go of the support.

Vigil organizer Larysa Martyniuk says she has family throughout Ukraine and she's very grateful for the United State's generosity and support. But she hopes it continues.

"I have over 64 family members, cousins living in different areas of Ukraine," Martyniuk said. "Many of them have lost their homes and I've been trying to send funds to them as well as supporting various nonprofits."

Larysa says the past year has been a nightmare and a constant battle.

"It is a war against the civilians," Martyniuk said. "I wake up in the morning anxious. I put on the news wanting to see what happens, I'm up in the night with the time change seeing what city has been hit. I have devoted most of my time this year to support the Ukrainian nation and people."

There is a Colorado Springs-based nonprofit called Ukraine Power that collects money and sends generators to community centers in Eastern Ukraine. Where there's a tremendous amount of need. As many Ukrainians are without power. That way, Ukrainians have a place to warm up and charge their phones amongst other things.

The Support Ukraine Vigil begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until 7 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

Below is a list of nonprofits to donate to help the Ukrainian people in need:

Ukraine Power

Ukrainians of Colorado

Convoy of Hope

Ukraine Aid Fund

Fight Back for Ukraine

Ukraine Orphan Outreach

Ukraine Humanitarian Fund GoFundMe

International Rescue Committee