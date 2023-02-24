Student at Colorado Springs high school arrested for having a handgun on campus
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A student at a Colorado Springs high school was arrested Friday for reportedly having a firearm on campus.
According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officials at Sand Creek High School were notified at 10:13 a.m. that a student might have a gun.
Campus officials investigated the allegation and contacted an underage student on campus. CSPD said the student, a juvenile male, had a handgun.
CSPD said the student was taken into custody and arrested for various weapons-related charges.
The school was placed on a "hold" status for a brief period of time.