Six-month ramp closure project begins Monday at I-25 & Fontanero Street intersection in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers and neighbors who had hoped the new Centennial Boulevard extension on the city's west side was finished, must now prepare to adjust to the final phase of the project.

On Monday, crews will close the northbound entrance ramp to Interstate 25, where the the south end of the extension merges with the interchange at Fontanero Street; that will be followed by the closure of the southbound exit ramp in the same area.

Each closure is expected to last three months.

Also closing Monday are the westbound lanes of Fontanero Street under I-25, requiring traffic in both directions to shift to the eastbound lanes; detours will be in place to direct traffic around the closure.

The project includes eventually closing and working on the two remaining I-25 ramps on the south side of Fontanero.

Officials said that the closures are needed for the safety of the traveling public and construction workers, and allow for faster construction timelines to reduce overall traffic impacts to the public.

The Centennial extension from Fillmore to Chestnut streets opened last October, and the third and final phase is scheduled for completion this fall; the $20 million project is financed by the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority sales tax.