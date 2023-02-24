Six arrested in El Paso County on charges related to crimes against children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Earlier in February, multiple people were taken into custody and face felony charges of solicitation of minors in El Paso County.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit conducted a three-day joint undercover investigation into suspects who lure and exploit minors using the internet.

The team, comprised of CSPD and EPSO detectives along with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the US Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID), made several arrests between Feb. 9 and Feb. 11.

The following suspects were taken into custody:

• Aaron Thompson, 31 years old

• Mark Gasgonia, 31 years old

• Richard Castro, 30 years old

• Travis Anderson, 46 years old

• Noah Casady, 23 years old

• Steven Mark, 58 years old

The public can make reports of suspected online exploitation of children at 1-800-843-5678 or by clicking here.