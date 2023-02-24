Local non-profit receives $100k to help create long-term solutions to food security

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, a partnership made up of Safeway, Kellog, and No Kid Hungry presented a $100,000 grant for one local non-profit.

This grant will help support the efforts of Hunger Free Colorado in Colorado Springs.

Rather than give food directly to families in need, Hunger Free Colorado attacks the problem through education, letting families know how they can apply for programs like SNAP.

Hunger Free Colorado said the need right now is greater than ever and the grant will go a long way toward its mission of providing long-term solutions to food security.