Fort Carson Staff Sergeant dishonorably discharged after convicted of sexual assault

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Fort Carson Staff Sergeant was sentenced after being convicted of sexual assault.

Thursday at a general court-martial, Staff Sgt. Cory N. Penven with the United States Army was convicted of one specification of sexual assault in violation of Article 120, of the Uniformed Code of Military Justice.

According to officials with Fort Carson, a military judge sentenced Penven to four years of confinement and dishonorable discharge from the U.S. Army.

In a statement to KRDO, officials with Fort Carson said:

Allegations of this nature are taken very seriously. Both the United States Army and the Uniform Code of Military Justice hold Soldiers to a high standard in all that they do. Fort Carson spokesperson

Penven had been in the military for the last ten years. His present duty assignment was with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.