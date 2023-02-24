Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 5:34 PM

Fort Carson Staff Sergeant dishonorably discharged after convicted of sexual assault

KRDO

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Fort Carson Staff Sergeant was sentenced after being convicted of sexual assault.

Thursday at a general court-martial, Staff Sgt. Cory N. Penven with the United States Army was convicted of one specification of sexual assault in violation of Article 120, of the Uniformed Code of Military Justice.

According to officials with Fort Carson, a military judge sentenced Penven to four years of confinement and dishonorable discharge from the U.S. Army.

In a statement to KRDO, officials with Fort Carson said:

Allegations of this nature are taken very seriously. Both the United States Army and the Uniform Code of Military Justice hold Soldiers to a high standard in all that they do.

Fort Carson spokesperson

Penven had been in the military for the last ten years. His present duty assignment was with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content