Fire burning under MLK Bypass temporarily affects traffic

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews battled a fire burning underneath the MLK Bypass in southeast Colorado Springs Friday morning.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department told KRDO they had to close a lane of traffic while crews battled a fire. This was around 9:30 a.m.

Crews were able to put out the fire before it spread.

The area reopened shortly after. It's unclear if anyone was hurt or how exactly it started. KRDO crews at the scene noted the fire appeared to be burning near a homeless camp.

