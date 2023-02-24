Colorado Springs Police use OC powder to force armed robbery suspect out of vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An armed robbery suspect is in custody after a brief standoff with police.

Thursday at 2:30 p.m., robbery detectives with the Metro Vice Narcotics and Intelligence Unit (Metro VNI) found an armed robbery suspect in the area of 3200 E. Platte Ave. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, detectives established probable cause that the suspect and the vehicle were involved in several armed robberies.

According to CSPD, detectives believed the suspect was armed and dangerous and requested the assistance of CSPD's Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) and CSPD K9 to take the suspect into custody.

CSPD said TEU tried contacting the suspect, who was seated in his vehicle. However, the suspect tried getting away and put the car into drive, and accelerated into civilian vehicles parked in front of him.

That's when investigators put their vehicles around the suspect's vehicle, preventing him from escaping. Still, the suspect continued accelerating and tried pushing through the tactical vehicles for several minutes.

Eventually, CSPD said TEU officers used OC powder to force the suspect out of his vehicle. He eventually surrendered to officers and was arrested.

According to CSPD, the suspect's name won't be released due to this being part of an ongoing investigation.