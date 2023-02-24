Colorado Springs Police: Man charged with 2nd-degree murder for February robbery

COLORDO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man faces multiple charges connected to two robberies.

On Feb. 23, the CSPD Tactical Enforcement Unit, K9 Unit, and Robbery Unit executed a search warrant in the 3900 block of E. Bijou St. as part of an ongoing robbery investigation.

According to CSPD, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Kerian Moody for his alleged involvement in a December 2022 personal robbery. Police said that also happened in the 3900 block of E. Bijou St.

While taking Moody into custody, CSPD said detectives also found evidence in his apartment that led to probable cause to charge him with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Aggravated Robbery for a robbery of a Circle K on Feb. 1, 2023.