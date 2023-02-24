Colorado grocery and convenience stores can begin selling wine March 1

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado grocery stores are preparing to sell wine next month after voters approved Proposition 125 back in November.

The controversial proposition, which allows the sale of wine at grocery and convenience stores, barely passed. Prop 125 goes into effect in March.

A manager at a local Safeway told KRDO the shipments of wine are already arriving. She believes this will give their customers a little extra convenience.

Still, as recent as January, people in opposition voiced their concern over Prop 125 taking effect. During a heated Pueblo City Council Work Session in January, people said the proposition was going to hurt liquor stores and possibly make it easier for minors to gain access to alcohol.

"People will steal wine like they steal beer at grocery stores now," said Brian Lucas, a co-owner of Big Bear Wine and Liquor stores in Pueblo. "They'll get a can of beer that looks like a can of energy drink. Then, they'll scan the energy drink twice and sneak the beer into their bag. No one stops it because they don't see it or notice it."

Sales begin March 1, 2023.