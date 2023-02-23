Skip to Content
State partners with digital app to help people who are visually impaired navigate services

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new digital tool is being made available that aims to help people access state services in real-time.

As part of the Colorado for All campaign, Aira connects those who are blind or have low vision with highly trained visual interpreters to remove barriers when navigating state-operated buildings and digital services for free for up to 30 minutes per session.

According to the state, Aira is a live, human-to-human service available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. These resources apply to state parks, colleges, and state workforce centers.

To get started

  1. Download the app from your mobile device via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store
  2. Open the app and register your phone number.
  3. Click the link in the text message Aira sends, which will log you into the app.
  4. Make a free call to learn how it works.
  5. The next time you’re navigating a state-operated location, state web application, or state website, make a call of up to 30 minutes through the Aira app.
