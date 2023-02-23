State partners with digital app to help people who are visually impaired navigate services
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new digital tool is being made available that aims to help people access state services in real-time.
As part of the Colorado for All campaign, Aira connects those who are blind or have low vision with highly trained visual interpreters to remove barriers when navigating state-operated buildings and digital services for free for up to 30 minutes per session.
According to the state, Aira is a live, human-to-human service available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. These resources apply to state parks, colleges, and state workforce centers.
To get started
- Download the app from your mobile device via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
- Open the app and register your phone number.
- Click the link in the text message Aira sends, which will log you into the app.
- Make a free call to learn how it works.
- The next time you’re navigating a state-operated location, state web application, or state website, make a call of up to 30 minutes through the Aira app.