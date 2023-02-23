Man involved in burglaries across the front range arrested in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect in several burglaries was arrested by police in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the suspect targeted fast-food restaurants along the front range including Colorado Springs, Castle Rock, Fountain, and Denver.

On February 23, detectives executed a search warrant at a house in the 1600 block of Keaton Ln. in Colorado Springs. There, they arrested the suspect identified as John Homesly.

He faces six counts of burglary, felony criminal mischief, and felony theft.

According to CSPD, the investigation is ongoing.