Accused killer in Club Q mass shooting to head to trial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- During the second day of the preliminary hearing for the suspected killer in the Club Q mass shooting an El Paso County judge found probable cause to send the case to trial.

Thursday morning, the hearing began with Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen arguing to include bias-motivated charges against the suspect. Allen pointed to a neo-Nazi website and that the suspect's mother supposedly forced them to go to gay clubs against their will.

The defense argued against the bias-motivated charges and claimed the suspect was "remorseful." The suspect's lawyers also claimed the suspect did a lot of drugs, has mental health issues, and that the suspect didn't target the LGBTQ+ community because they're "non-binary."

After the judge approved sending the case to trial, bond was denied for the suspect.

The suspect's team asked to delay the arraignment for four months, which was allowed as long as any mental health investigation is finished by then.

The suspect's arraignment is set for May 30 at 3 p.m.

It's expected Thursday that investigators will release photos mentioned during the first day of the hearing. The surveillance video from inside Club Q when the shooting happened, however, will not be released at this time. The victims in the courtroom appeared to agree with the decision, and how releasing that video would do more harm than good.

Judge Michael McHenry scheduled a March 31 court date at 3 p.m. to establish if the surveillance video should be released. This comes despite both the prosecution and the defense asking not to allow public access.

The DA's office will have a press conference Thursday at 1 p.m. That will be streamed below: