Published 1:12 PM

2023 Colorado Springs Mayoral Forum on affordable homeownership Feb. 28

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On April 4, Colorado Springs voters will elect their next mayor. One issue the city's next leader will have to face is affordable homeownership.

On Feb. 28, the networks of KRDO are partnering with Habitat for Humanity for a Mayoral Forum at the ENT Center on the UCCS Campus.

During that mayoral forum, voters will get the chance to hear from the candidates on where they stand on the issue of affordable housing.

You can watch the mayoral forum live on KRDO.com or by listening on KRDO News Radio. People can also attend the forum for free, but registration is required.

Click here to register for tickets.

