Winter fun comes to Leadville for the 75th Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival Weekend

LEADVILLE Colo. (KRDO) -- The 75th Leadville Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival Weekend is making its way to Colorado March 3-5.

Spectators new to ski joring can watch jockeys race through downtown Leadville as they pull a skier holding onto a rope as they fly over jumps and rings set up along the course.

That isn't the only winter fun.

The weekend is packed full of events for carnival-goers to choose from.

From live music and dancing, to trying their luck bidding on a team at the Calcutta auction, there are plenty of ways to join in on the celebrations.

This family-friendly event is free to watch but no dogs or drones are permitted.

To learn more about the weekend and what events are happening each day click here.