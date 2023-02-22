Skip to Content
Published 4:51 PM

Winter fun comes to Leadville for the 75th Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival Weekend

Mark LaRowe Photography

LEADVILLE Colo. (KRDO) -- The 75th Leadville Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival Weekend is making its way to Colorado March 3-5.

Spectators new to ski joring can watch jockeys race through downtown Leadville as they pull a skier holding onto a rope as they fly over jumps and rings set up along the course.

That isn't the only winter fun.

The weekend is packed full of events for carnival-goers to choose from.

From live music and dancing, to trying their luck bidding on a team at the Calcutta auction, there are plenty of ways to join in on the celebrations.

This family-friendly event is free to watch but no dogs or drones are permitted.

To learn more about the weekend and what events are happening each day click here.

Carnival Weekend
Family Events
Leadvillle Colorado
Ski Joring
Winter Activities

Jaleesia Fobbs

