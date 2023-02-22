Weed-eating goats return to Bear Creek Regional Park in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A herd of weed-eating, cashmere goats have returned to Bear Creek Regional Park.

According to El Paso County, the herd of goats will eat brush and weeds for around 10 days on 20 acres of the park as a form of organic weed control. The goats will be focusing on the area surrounding the Charmaine Nymann Community Garden.

According to the county, park gardeners have raised funds to bring the goats to the park each year for the last 24 years in an effort to ensure there is no need for weed-killing chemicals to be used near the organic vegetable garden. The non-profit Bear Creek Garden Association, which manages the community garden, raises nearly $12,000 annually to pay for the services provided by the goats.

Lani Malmberg and her son, Donny Benz, co-owners of Goat Green, LLC., manage the herd. “The goats prefer the dry vegetation first—leaves, weeds and brush,” Malmberg said. “They're browsers, not grazers like cows, and will only eat the green grass as a last resort. They like the dry prickly things and the herd will eat two to three tons a day. What they eat, they recycle—pure organic fertilizer—back into the soil. Their hooves work the soil, aerating and mulching as they go.”

The county wants to remind dog owners that dogs must be on a leash and rules will be strictly enforced to ensure the safety of the goats and park visitors.