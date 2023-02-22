Teen arrested on attempted murder charge after allegedly assaulting his mother in Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) received a 911 call from a woman who said she was seriously injured after being assaulted by her 16-year-old son.

She said the incident happened in their home in the 7100 block of Trails End Court in Security-Widefield.

When the EPCSO arrived, deputies found the victim had sustained significant injuries but is expected to survive.

Based on the EPCSO investigation, an arrest warrant was signed by a judge charging the son with attempted first-degree murder and other felonies. At the time it was believed the son was in the home and that he was barricaded.

The EPCSO Tactical Support Group responded to the scene and but after "extensive unsuccessful efforts to communicate and tactical intervention methods," it was determined that the son had fled the scene prior to containment of the home.

The EPCSO said the suspect was then spotted this morning (Wednesday) on foot in the area. He fled but was taken into custody a short time later.

The suspect has been booked into the Zebulon Pike Youth Service Center and will not be identified due to his age.