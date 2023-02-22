Pueblo West High latest school to receive believed to be ‘unwarranted’ threat

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, District 70 said it received an anonymous tip that a student with a weapon was at Pueblo West High School.

The district told KRDO at this time, officials believe the threat is unwarranted, similar to other false reports about numerous Colorado schools received earlier in the morning.

Still, the high school was put on lockdown and parents were notified. There aren't plans to dismiss students early.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.