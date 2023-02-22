Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 2:08 PM

Pueblo West High latest school to receive believed to be ‘unwarranted’ threat

KRDO

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, District 70 said it received an anonymous tip that a student with a weapon was at Pueblo West High School.

The district told KRDO at this time, officials believe the threat is unwarranted, similar to other false reports about numerous Colorado schools received earlier in the morning.

Still, the high school was put on lockdown and parents were notified. There aren't plans to dismiss students early.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Shelby Filangi

Shelby is a digital content producer for KRDO.com. You can learn more about Shelby here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content