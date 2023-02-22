Police respond to bomb threat at Cañon City High School

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cañon City Police Department is responding to reports of a bomb threat at Cañon City High School.

At 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, the police department asked people to avoid the area of the high school.

According to the CCPD, there was a bomb threat called in. Crews are on the scene securing the area.

An alert on the Cañon City Schools Fremont RE-1 website stated the high school is on lockdown as of 8:56 a.m. People are told to not come to the school or call the school.

All other schools are on secure status.

According to the CCPD, parents are asked to stage at St. Michales and to not approach the high school.

The CCPD said Colorado State Patrol and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident. As of 9:45 a.m., the validity of the threat is unknown. There haven't been reports of any injuries or suspects at this time.

Other schools in Northern Colorado have also reportedly received threats Wednesday morning, including Aspen School District and Boulder High school.

This is a developing story.