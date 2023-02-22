Fake bomb threat at Cañon City High one of many false reports across Colorado Wednesday

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday morning, the Cañon City Police Department responded to reports of a bomb threat at Cañon City High School.

Cañon City Schools Fremont RE-1 has since reported the bomb threat was a false report.

Officials held a press conference to update on the reported threat.

Earlier reporting:

At 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, the police department asked people to avoid the area of the high school.

According to the CCPD, there was a bomb threat called in. Crews are on the scene securing the area.

An alert on the Cañon City Schools Fremont RE-1 website stated the high school is on lockdown as of 8:56 a.m. People are told to not come to the school or call the school.

All other schools are on secure status.

According to the CCPD, parents are asked to stage at St. Michales and to not approach the high school.

The CCPD said Colorado State Patrol and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident. As of 9:45 a.m., the validity of the threat is unknown. There haven't been reports of any injuries or suspects at this time.

According to the CCPD, early indications are that this was a false report.

At 12:04 p.m., the district announced Cañon City High School had been released from lockdown and returned to operations as normal.

According to the district, the lockdown was due to "false threat reports at numerous schools across the state."

Still, all schools remain on a modified secured status, which means that any entry or exit will be monitored by school staff.

Several other schools across Colorado also received threats Wednesday morning, including in Alamosa and Durango.