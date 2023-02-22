District 11 students have a new resource to build college credit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting now, multiple Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) high schools will provide students with free access to courses from top-named universities.

Students who complete these courses will receive high school and college credit.

In a partnership between D11 and the National Educational Equity Lab (Ed Equity Lab), a non-profit that helps connect students in high school to universities, the new initiative will provide students with free access to rigorous courses from universities such as Stanford, Harvard, and more.

To learn more about how to enroll, students and parents can contact their school's counselors or reach out to the concurrent enrollment office directly.