CSPD provides update on Tuesday night shooting that resulted in 5 wounded victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Five people were shot during a confrontation behind an Alta Convenience store off Palmer Park Boulevard and Potter Drive Tuesday night.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says their investigation has revealed that the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. and was the result of an agreed-upon confrontation between two groups. Tuesday night, police told KRDO that there were about 20 different people on the scene, many of whom scattered in multiple directions when the shots rang out. The majority of those on the scene are believed to have been in their teens or early 20s.

CSPD reported Wednesday that two adults and three juveniles sustained serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds during the incident. At least one of the gunshot victims was a bystander who was not involved in the confrontation. The department also said that an "immense" number of rounds were discharged during the incident. A KRDO crew that arrived at the scene observed dozens of evidence markers on the ground outside of the convenience store.

One eyewitness who said he was a veteran and only provided the name Logan is credited with likely saving the life of a female teen victim by wrapping her leg with a tourniquet. He said he also wrapped a tourniquet around the arm of a second female victim. Another witness told KRDO the shooting lasted for about two to three minutes.

At this time, CSPD has not released any information about suspects or arrests. This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.