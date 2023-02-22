Skip to Content
Published 2:38 PM

CPW recaptures male wolf that slipped out of previous GPS collar

Courtesy: CPW

NORTH PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- This past weekend, on Feb. 18, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) staff recaptured a male gray wolf that had been previously fitted with a GPS collar but slipped out of it.

The wolf, dubbed wolf 2101, was refit with a new GPS collar.

The wolf was first collared on Feb. 2 when CPW captured him and another male wolf that is believed to be his son, produced by female wolf 1084 in 2021.

There are now again two collared, male wolves providing CPW with valuable information.

“Refitting 2101 and having a second GPS collar will allow our biologists and wildlife managers to continue learning about the behavior of these wolves,” said CPW Acting Director Heather Disney Dugan. 

During the collaring effort, a CPW-contracted company safely darted the animal with a tranquilizer from a helicopter, allowing the collar to be fitted by field staff on the ground, according to CPW.

CPW said it is worth noting that while collars provide valuable information, they only provide a snapshot and are not monitored in real-time. The primary tools used by wildlife officers are field observations of physical evidence such as wolf prints and scat during field investigations to verify the presence of wolves on the landscape.

CPW also encourages the public to use its wolf sighting form if they see a suspected wolf. The agency says any personal observations, photos, or videos taken can help inform CPW staff and fill in the gaps as to wolf activity in the state.

These wolves were captured and collared after naturally migrating into Jackson County, Colorado and are not a result of wolf reintroduction efforts, according to CPW.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

