Club Q Survivor: “We have to live with this daily.”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three months after surviving the deadly Club Q shooting, Phylisha Collins is working to overcome her disbelief: she -- and her daughter -- were nearly shot to death.

Collins, wearing a mask to cover her scars, tells of that nightmare that keeps replaying, repeating. A bullet pierced her neck, an inch left of her spine, exiting her mouth. The wound shattered her jaw and left her without teeth on the left side.

"It blew the left side of my face off."

While she can eat now, it's not possible to chew everything.

Her right hip was also hit -- as well as her 18-year-old daughter's leg -- as they tried to run for the exit November 19.

"It hurts because I feel a lot of guilt taking her there. There are nightmares, still. I'm still physically working to get back to who I used to be -- or was," she shares, tearful of the face that she now bears.

A picture of her taken before the massacre shows her skin, perfect, without blemish.

"I don't recognize that person."

Every day, she lives with excruciating nerve pain, both on her face and leg. She was in the hospital for 20 days after being shot, and many times she was uncertain she would ever walk again.

Collins says there is 'nothing' the shooter could do that would bring justice to what happened. The anger, the unanswered 'whys' echo within her.

But unlike the mask that covers her face, she is using her strong voice: Collins says, in the midst of attention given to the accused perpetrator, five people killed, and the heroes, she doesn't want the survivors to be forgotten.

"Any loud bang -- anything, my PTSD, anxiety, depression, you know -- those things take over you. But I am a survivor. I have come so far."