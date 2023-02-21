CSPD attempting to identify additional victims of sexual assault suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking the public's assistance in identifying any potential victims of a sexual assault suspect.

According to CSPD, officers responded on Feb. 19 to a call for an attempted sexual assault that occurred at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott located in the 400 block of S. Tejon St. Their investigation determined that 22-year-old Deangelo Terry approached two juveniles in the pool area while rubbing his exposed genitals.

While doing this, Terry attempted to contact the victims but was unable to do so and left the area, CSPD said.

The Crimes Against Children Unit arrested Terry on February 20, 2023, on charges of attempted sexual assault on a child and indecent exposure.

According to CSPD, Terry has lived and worked in the Colorado Springs area for several years and has worked at the SpringHill Suites since June of 2022. The Crimes Against Children Unit is seeking assistance locating additional victims or witnesses who had dealings with Terry.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of or was inappropriately approached by Terry, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or the Pikes Peak Area Crimes Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).