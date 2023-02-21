Continued high gas prices starting to discourage travel by many southern Coloradans, local economist says Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The upcoming Spring Break period, along with the following summer vacation season, ofter result in higher demand and prices for gasoline but demand this year could be significantly reduced by prices that are among the highest in the country.

Tatiana Bailey, founder and director of Data-Driven Economic Strategies, in Colorado Springs, fears that gas prices in Colorado could continue rising through fall -- longer that one local expert recently predicted.

Bailey said that the state's average pice for a gallon of gasoline is $4.10, which is 70 cents above the national average.

"We're seeing some decline in individual travel," she said. "Typically, prices are pretty quick to come up (during) inflationary periods but they take a long time to come down, and we're seeing that. I'd be surprised if we ever see prices under $3.00 a gallon again. I think those days may be over."

Bailey said that Colorado's high has prices are being caused by several factors.

Among them: Milder winter weather that has increased demand more than usual; the closure of the Suncor refinery in Commerce City, from which 40% of the state's gasoline is produced; inflation; higher interest rates; and control of pricing internationally by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

"Investors for refineries are declining worldwide, which makes sense," Bailey explained. It's very time-intensive to find oil, and then build a refinery. It takes a lot of money. Investors are asking if it's worth it."

She added that she's looking more at the long-range impact than the short-term.

"People are really starting to cut back," she explained. "We're seeing that in the economic data. There's ongoing concern, in terms of not only today's prices but of expectations for inflation to stay higher for a longer period of time, than we originally thought."

Bailey said that buying an electric vehicle may be the best long-term protection from high gas prices.

"I purchased an electric vehicle and I think it's the greatest thing," she said. "And it does pay for itself in lower gas prices within a few years. By 2030, (half) of the world's new vehicles are supposed to be electric. The trend is happening faster than expected."

Traveling by plane, Bailey said, is another option because airline flights are relatively less expensive than high gas prices.

So what should you do if you're reconsidering that Spring Break or summer vacation trip?

"If you can afford it and you're not borrowing money at crazy interest rates, then you should go," she advised.