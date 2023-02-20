Skip to Content
Published 12:04 PM

Suspect in custody after shooting at Boulder hotel

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Boulder police have a suspect in custody after a shooting Monday morning at the Millenium Harvest House hotel.

According to our news partners in Denver, police confirmed shots were fired inside the hotel but no injuries have been reported.

The hotel is near the University of Colorado Boulder campus but police said the shooting did not impact campus operations.

No further information regarding this incident is available at this time.

