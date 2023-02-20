Suspect causes power outage, property damage, and hits deputy cruiser in Fort Collins

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 26-year-old suspect is now in custody and facing multiple charges after reportedly causing extensive property damage and attempting to evade police.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, on Feb. 16 a deputy found a Dodge pickup truck with multiple violations in Fort Collins.

When the deputy tried to pull the driver over, the driver sped away and refused to stop.

In the pursuit, the driver eventually lost control over the vehicle and crashed into a transformer—causing a power outage to nearly 4,000 homes in the area.

The driver sped off again after the crash but ended up crashing into a fence at Conifer Street and Lemay Avenue.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies tried boxing in the truck to stop the suspect and that's when the suspect attempted to ram into the deputy's cruiser.

The sheriff's office said eventually the suspect gave up and surrendered to the police. No one was hurt during the incident.

The suspect, later identified as Kennedy Queen-Dominguez, was arrested.