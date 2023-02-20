Skip to Content
Sheriff’s office investigating fatal crash in Pueblo West

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday morning in Pueblo West.

The PCSO said the crash involved only one vehicle and claimed the life of a 24-year-old woman.

Deputies responded to the area of S. McCullock Blvd. and S. Avenida del Oro just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday after a person reported seeing lights in a dirt lot. When the deputies arrived on scene, they found a 2016 Dodge Caravan on its side and up against a power pole.

The PCSO said the driver was found in the vehicle with her seatbelt on but still suffered fatal injuries. There was no one else in the vehicle.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later date by the Pueblo County Coroner.

The PCSO said their investigation indicated the driver was going southbound on McCulloch when she veered left and drove off the road into the dirt lot. The vehicle then hit rocks and a railroad tie before crashing into the power pole.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

