Man running from deputies on I-25 in Larimer County dies after getting hit by car

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is dead after he was hit on I-25 while running from deputies.

According to 9 News, the incident occurred at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Mountain Vista Drive exit.

The Larimer County Sherriff's Office (LCSO) said they were conducting a traffic stop on a Ford Fusion with expired tags. During the procedure, the man driving got out of the car and began running from deputies and toward I-25.

The sheriff's office said deputies deployed a taser. That's when the man was struck by a passing vehicle.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The man's name has not been released. 9News said his identity will be revealed at a later time by the Larimer County Coroner's Office.