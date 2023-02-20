Skip to Content
Elk rescued from frozen pond in Evergreen

Evergreen Fire Rescue

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elk is safe thanks to firefighters in Evergreen.

On Feb. 17, crews with Evergreen Fire Rescue responded to reports of an elk in distress. According EFR, the elk broke through ice on a frozen pond.

A crew was dispatched to help pull the elk from the pond and safely onto land again until it was able to stand on its feet.

The fire rescue said people in the area did the right thing by calling 911.

