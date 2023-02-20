Elk rescued from frozen pond in Evergreen

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elk is safe thanks to firefighters in Evergreen.

On Feb. 17, crews with Evergreen Fire Rescue responded to reports of an elk in distress. According EFR, the elk broke through ice on a frozen pond.

A crew was dispatched to help pull the elk from the pond and safely onto land again until it was able to stand on its feet.

Earlier this evening (Feb. 17), our firefighters rescued an elk after it broke through ice on a pond near Timbervale Drive. Human witnesses did the right thing and called 911. pic.twitter.com/EHgsg1BEnL — Evergreen Fire/Rescue (@efr_co) February 18, 2023

The fire rescue said people in the area did the right thing by calling 911.