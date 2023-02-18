Man expected to survive after being hit by a driver while jaywalking

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A pedestrian was hit by a driver Saturday at the intersection of East Pikes Peak Ave. and North Academy Blvd. Colorado Springs Police say a pedestrian was walking northbound on North Academy Blvd., attempting to cross East Pikes Pikes Peak Ave. when they did not have the walk signal. At the same time, police say a driver was traveling eastbound in the right lane on East Pikes Peak Ave. and North Academy Blvd.

Police say the driver had a green light as their car entered the intersection and hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where they are expected to survive, according to police.

The intersection of East Pikes Peak Ave. and North Academy Blvd. was closed as police investigated the scene.