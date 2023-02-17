Water disruption for several Manitou Springs homes due to water main break

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Access to water might be disrupted to several homes in Manitou Springs Friday while crews work on a water main break.

According to city officials, the public works department is performing an emergency water disruption to allow for a water main break to be repaired along Sutherland Rd.

According to the city, the following homes will be affected by the water disruption:

7 – 25 Sutherland Road

1308-1385 Indian Oaks Place

2 – 31 Sutherland Place

3 – 5 Oak Ridge Road

As of 11:46 a.m., the city had no estimated time of completion for the repairs.

Drivers are asked to be mindful of crews in the area.

Once the water is connected officials say water could be discolored or the water pressure could be low. People are asked to run a bathtub tap on cold to resolve the issue.