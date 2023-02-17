USAFA Cadet charged with ‘abusive sexual contact’

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) – A general court-martial is scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 20 for a U.S Air Force Academy cadet.

According to the USAFA, Cadet Palmer Collet is charged with two specifications of abusive sexual contact in violation of Article 120, Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Less than a month ago, another cadet was found guilty of two specifications of sexual assault in violation of Article 120, Uniform Code of Military Justice.

He was sentenced to five years confinement, dismissed from the Air Force (punitive charge), a reprimand, and forfeiture of all pay and allowances.