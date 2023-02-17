Support Ukraine Vigil happening Friday at Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Members of the Colorado Springs community are invited to a vigil Friday night to commemorate all of those who’ve lost their lives in their fight for freedom in Ukraine.

The Support Ukraine Vigil begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until 7 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

“It has been a full year now since the Kremlin launched its illegal and unprovoked assault on the Ukraine nation,” said Larysa Martyniuk, the event organizer, in a press release.

For more information on the event, click here.