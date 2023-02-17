Roller derby fundraiser for a former Marine, single mother seriously injured in crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The roller derby league in Colorado Springs is raising money for one of their own after she was in a serious car accident.

According to Natalie Wirt, the President of the Pikes Peak Roller Derby, her teammate Kristen Parker was in a car accident on Feb. 9. Parker had to be airlifted to a hospital, where she remains in ICU.

Wirt said Parker broke multiple bones in all of her limbs, experienced internal bleeding in her abdomen, and has a Diffuse Axonal Brain Injury. She hasn't regained consciousness since the accident.

Still, according to a GoFundMe, Parker's doctors are being positive.

Parker served four years in the Marine Corps in the early 2000s, including a tour in Afghanistan. She's a single mother with three children; two of who still live with her, and the other is in active-duty Marine Corps.

Now, Wirt is hosting a fundraiser to help out Parker's family with bills and transportation. The hospital Parker is at is 45 minutes away from her children.

During the PPRD game Friday, they'll be taking donations and selling stickers.

The game begins at 7 p.m. at Xfinity Roller Arena.

There is a GoFundMe currently accepting donations.