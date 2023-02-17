Skip to Content
Pueblo woman sentenced to 12 years in prison in connection to death of young foster child

KRDO

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo foster mother was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday in connection to the death of her 14-month-old foster child.

Dacey Spinuzzi, the foster mother to Aiden Seeley, pleaded guilty to accessory to first-degree murder in Seeley's death in September 2021.

Her sentencing comes as the jury is in deliberation for the murder trial of Spinuzzi's ex-boyfriend Romando Jones.

Jones is accused of killing Seeley in 2020.

Last week Spinuzzi testified against Jones, when she pleaded guilty she told a judge that she lied to authorities about the circumstances surrounding Seeley's injuries to protect Jones.

