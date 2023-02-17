Parking and travel information for 2023 Carnival Parade in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – This weekend is the 2023 Carnivale Parade in Manitou Springs. City officials are encouraging people to plan ahead, especially when it comes to transportation.

This year's theme for the parade is "Manitou Time Machine." The festivities begin at 1 p.m. and are free for all.

Below is a look at the Carnivale Parade Detour:

Below is a view of parade parking and shuttle info:

Parking Info:

Hiawatha Gardens Parking Lot (10 Old Mans Trail) Cost Breakdown Available on City Website. You can check the live parking occupancy of this lot before you head into Manitou Springs. If there’s no room, plan ahead to use a different lot!

Manitou Springs High School and Middle School (415 El Monte Place) Cost - $10 There will be a shuttle that runs from this location to Hiawatha Gardens. All money raised will go towards supporting the SkillsUSA Club.

339 Manitou Avenue (Reservation Only) Cost $20/day There are only 15 spots available, so they will go quickly. To reserve a parking spot, please visit: https://parking.honkmobile.com/hourly/zones/78002



Shuttle Info:

Stop at any Pike Ride hub and pick up an e-bike for a quick yet beautiful ride into Manitou Springs. You can ride all the way to Soda Springs Park & park your bike at any bicycle rack. Use the code CARNIVALE23 for two free trips, each up to 20 minutes!

The #3 Metro Bus will be running all day and drops off at Memorial Park.

The #36 shuttle will be running for Carnivale! The route goes from Fields Park through Downtown Manitou and runs every 20 minutes. The last shuttle is at 4 p.m.

The #33 Free shuttle for Manitou Springs will stop running from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on February 18 due to the parade.

More details here.