Mental health prescription bill passes thru committee unanimously
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The bill would allow psychologists to prescribe medication after extensive training - but without a medical degree. It now heads to the state senate for further consideration.
Proponents of the bill say it would dramatically increase access to potentially life-saving medication for thousands of people. Right now, mental health medication needs to be prescribed by a medical doctor or psychiatrist, where wait times could exceed several months.