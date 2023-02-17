Skip to Content
Mental health prescription bill passes through committee unanimously

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The bill would allow psychologists to prescribe medication after extensive training - but without a medical degree. It now heads to the state senate for further consideration.

Proponents of the bill say it would dramatically increase access to potentially life-saving medication for thousands of people.

Right now, mental health medication needs to be prescribed by a medical doctor or psychiatrist, where wait times could exceed several months.

