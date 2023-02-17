Colorado Springs man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-25 in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the identity of the driver killed in a crash that shut down I-25 for hours was released.

Thursday, officers responded to a reported rollover in the 5900 block of southbound I-25 near Dillon Dr. just before 7 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a vehicle upside down in the northbound lanes of I-25. According to PPD, a man was found in the driver’s seat.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner's Office, the victim was 69-year-old Gregory Halliday of Colorado Springs. The coroner's office said Halliday was pronounced dead at the scene.

The PPD said the vehicle was driving southbound on the interstate when the driver lost control on the icy road. The vehicle hit a guardrail, went into the air, and rolled onto its top.

Investigators believe driving too fast for road conditions is the initial suspected cause of the crash. Drugs and alcohol don’t appear to be factors.

The interstate was closed for nearly five hours.