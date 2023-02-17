Colorado lawmakers propose bill to allow cities to create safe injection sites

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado lawmakers introduced a bill that would allow cities to open safe injection sites for people struggling with addiction.

HB23-1202, Overdose Prevention Center Authorization, was introduced this week.

The bill summary states HB23-1202 “specifies that a city may authorize the operation of an overdose prevention center within the city's jurisdiction for the purpose of saving the lives of persons at risk of preventable overdoses.”

According to 9News, Denver passed a resolution to create safe injection sites four years ago, but state law has prevented the city from implementing it.

This isn’t the first time Colorado Democrats have tried passing a bill for safe injection sites. In 2018, a similar resolution was passed but a Republican-led panel rejected it.

Critics believe the safe injection sites “enable” drug use and won’t solve the problem.

The Harm Reduction Action Center, however, supports the proposal. Officials with the center told 9News that safe injection sites will help save lives by giving addicts clean equipment and a safe environment to use in.

9News reports in Denver alone, drugs have killed more than 1,400 people since the city passed its ordinance.