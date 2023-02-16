Skip to Content
Second juvenile victim in Meridian Ranch shooting dies

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) -- A second victim died following a shooting in the Meridian Ranch subdivision of Falcon. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the victim was a juvenile.

On Feb. 5, 2023, deputies responded to a shooting in the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive. At the scene, they found multiple gunshot victims.

Five people were taken to the hospital for their injuries. There, one person died. That victim was also a juvenile.

Now, investigators say a second juvenile victim in that shooting has died from their injuries.

The EPCSO believes the victims knew the shooters. At this time, the sheriff's office has not released any information on suspects.

The EPCSO is asking anyone with information about this shooting to call the Sheriff's Office Top Line at 719-520-7777.

