Rise in bear/human conflict across Colorado in 2022, trash being leading cause of issues

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Data released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows the number of bear sightings in the state rose in 2022 - with the number one reason causing conflict being improperly secured trash.

In 2022, CPW received 4,282 reports of sightings and conflicts with bears, which was a 16% increase from 2021. However, it was a 1.3% decrease from the previous two years.

CPW was forced to euthanize 94 bears in 2022 and relocate 59 of them.

Below is a progression map showing reported bear activity across Colorado in 2022.

CPW's bear reporting system, launched in 2019, helps wildlife managers track and quantify bear activity and conflicts across the state. The data collected is used to see overall trends and identify sources of conflict on a localized, regional, and statewide level.

Since its implementation, CPW has recorded 18,351 reports of sightings and conflicts with bears. Nearly one-third are traced back to bears getting into the trash.

Wildlife managers estimate that Colorado has between 17,000 - 20,000 bears and the population is stable and growing. The black bear is the only species of bear in the state. However, CPW said these bruins can be brown, blond, cinnamon, and black in color.

CPW reminds Coloradans that by taking some simple precautions, they can avoid human and wildlife conflicts and help keep bears safe and in the wild.

Bear-proofing your home:

Keep garbage in a well-secured location. Only put out garbage on the morning of pickup.

Clean garbage cans regularly to keep them free of food odors: ammonia is effective.

Keep garage doors closed, Do not leave pet food or stock feed outside.

Use a bear-resistant trash can or dumpster.

Bird feeders are a major source of bear/human conflicts. Attract birds naturally with flowers and water baths. Do not hang bird feeders from April 15 to Nov. 15.

Don’t allow bears to become comfortable around your house. If you see one, haze it by yelling at it, throwing things at it, and making loud noises to scare it off.

Secure compost piles. Bears are attracted to the scent of rotting food.

Clean the grill after each use, clean up thoroughly after cookouts.

If you have fruit trees, don't allow the fruit to rot on the ground.

Talk to your neighbors and kids about being Bear Aware.

Cars, traveling, and campsites:

Lock your doors when you’re away from home and at night.

Keep the bottom floor windows of your house closed when you're not at home.

Do not keep food in your vehicle; roll up windows and lock the doors of your vehicles.

When car-camping, secure all food and coolers in a locked vehicle.

Keep a clean camp, whether you’re in a campground or in the backcountry.

When camping in the backcountry, hang food 100 feet or more from the campsite; don’t bring any food into your tent.

Cook food well away from your tent; wash dishes thoroughly.

Protecting your chickens, bees, and livestock:

Keep chickens, bees, and livestock in a fully covered enclosure, especially at night.

Construct electric fencing when possible.

Don’t store livestock feed outside.

Keep enclosures clean to minimize animal odors.

Hang rags soaked in ammonia and/or Pine-Sol around the enclosure as a scent deterrent.

If you see a bear causing trouble in an urban area, call CPW to report it.

For more information on 2022 CPW bear data, click here.