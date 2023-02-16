Skip to Content
Police search for suspects accused of assault Colorado Springs 7-Eleven store employee

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of assaulting a gas station employee.

According to CSPD, the two suspects were confronted by an employee on Jan. 17 after they were seen shoplifting at the 7-Eleven at 2880 South Circle Dr. The pair was asked to leave, which they did.

However, CSPD said the suspects returned around 1:50 a.m. and assaulted the employee. The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as being teens, both between the ages of 16 and 18.

Suspect one was 5’10”, 155 pounds with sandy blond hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos. He has very light “cross” tattoos on both his left and right cheeks. He also is described as having a set of three clowns or skull faces tattooed along his right neck.

Suspect two is 5’9’ to 5’11”, and 160 pounds.

Police shared a video provided by the store of the suspects entering the convenience store before the assault.

According to CSPD, the two suspects are believed to frequent the southeast section of Colorado Springs around South Circle Drive and Janitell Road.

Anyone has any information about this case or the suspects, please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department’s non-emergency phone line at 719-444-7000 or the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (719-634-7867) or at by clicking here.

