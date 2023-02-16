New code to modernize, simplify development approved by Colorado Springs City Council

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- By an 8-1 vote this week, Council members passed the first major update to its unified development code in several decades.

The code creates a modern and more user-friendly approach to zoning and subdivision regulations.

City officials said that the code regulates how property owners can use their land -- including requirements such as building height, setbacks from property lines, application procedures, parking and landscaping requirements, and how residents and neighborhoods can take part in the development process.

Three years of community and stakeholder involvement and public meetings with citizens and experts from across Colorado Springs preceded the vote.

The updated code is a facet of RetoolCOS, the current effort to improve PlanCOS; the latter is the Council-approved comprehensive plan for the city approved in 2019 to manage continued growth.

The code also includes guidelines for reducing greenhouse gases -- an issue that some builders believe will increase the cost of construction that likely would be passed along to customers.

Some Council members were unclear about the guidelines and said that there should have been more of a discussion about them before the vote.