today at 11:34 AM
La Junta house fire reportedly caused by faulty generators

La Junta Fire Department

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- A house was destroyed in a fire in La Junta early Thursday morning.

At 4:37 a.m., the La Junta Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of Harriet.

At the scene, Engline 1 saw heavy fire coming from the back of the house with heavy smoke.

Through a search, crews discovered that the house was empty. There were no utilities but squatters were living on the property.

According to the LJFD, the cause of the fire was two faulty generators running on extension cords.

Between 2014 and 2018, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) found fire departments responded to an estimated 48,530 house fires caused by heating equipment.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

