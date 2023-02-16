Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 5:25 PM

Investigation into car case that ended in a Fountain PD officer falling off bridge is complete

KRDO

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation into the multi-hour car chase ending in a Fountain Police officer falling off a bridge. 

Ofc. Julian Becerra fell from a 40-foot bridge while trying to detain three suspects out of Pueblo, 31-year-old Devon Bobian, 32-year-old Anthony Vallejos, and 28-year-old Danisha Pacheco. 

He died nine days after falling off the bridge

The sheriff’s office passed their findings to the 4th Judicial District’s Office. The DA’s office is now reviewing the investigation and will determine what or if any charges will be brought against the three suspects. 

There isn’t a timeline for when those charges could be levied. 

Currently, none of the suspects face charges related to Ofc. Becerra’s death. Pacheco is the only one facing charges from the overall incident - not his death specifically. 

After his death, Fountain Mayor Sharon Thompson said the suspects should “never have been out on the street in the first place.” 

Bobian and Vallejos had active warrants before the Feb. 2 incident. 13 Investigates found Bobian is a four-time convicted felon who had "escaped" from a community corrections facility in Pueblo two months before the night of the car chase.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content