Investigation into car case that ended in a Fountain PD officer falling off bridge is complete

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation into the multi-hour car chase ending in a Fountain Police officer falling off a bridge.

Ofc. Julian Becerra fell from a 40-foot bridge while trying to detain three suspects out of Pueblo, 31-year-old Devon Bobian, 32-year-old Anthony Vallejos, and 28-year-old Danisha Pacheco.

He died nine days after falling off the bridge.

The sheriff’s office passed their findings to the 4th Judicial District’s Office. The DA’s office is now reviewing the investigation and will determine what or if any charges will be brought against the three suspects.

There isn’t a timeline for when those charges could be levied.

Currently, none of the suspects face charges related to Ofc. Becerra’s death. Pacheco is the only one facing charges from the overall incident - not his death specifically.

After his death, Fountain Mayor Sharon Thompson said the suspects should “never have been out on the street in the first place.”

Bobian and Vallejos had active warrants before the Feb. 2 incident. 13 Investigates found Bobian is a four-time convicted felon who had "escaped" from a community corrections facility in Pueblo two months before the night of the car chase.