El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Office to release full body-worn videos connected to ongoing interaction with Black ranchers

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Days after a press conference where the El Paso County Sheriff's Office addressed accusations of racism and harassment by a pair of Black ranchers, the sheriff's office announced it will release more body-worn video footage.

According to the EPCSO, the release of body-worn videos, in their entirety, will be of non-active cases in the spirit of transparency and full disclosure in the coming days. The sheriff's office said the "videos will only be redacted to the extent required by law to ensure victim rights and medical information are protected."

Part of the body-worn videos were shared during a press conference on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Additionally, the releasable case reports are now available to the public. They can be found here. Sheriff Roybal said any documentation from active cases regarding the department's interaction with the Mallerys won't be released.

Courtney and Nicole Mallery's most recent interaction with the Sheriff's Office involves stalking charges.

These are the related case reports, not the complaints. According to the press release, the EPCSO has investigated 19 different complaints filed by the Mallerys in an online article against members of the Sheriff’s Office.

Previous Reporting:

El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Office addresses accusations of racism, harassment by Black ranchers

New details emerge in controversial arrest of two Black ranchers in El Paso County

Black farmer in court on stalking charges after alleging harassment and racial attacks

